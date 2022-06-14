The Polaris Music Prize Long List For 2022 Revealed

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize, presented by CBC Music, has announced the ‘Long List’ of nominees for 2022.
This year’s initial long list nominees were drawn from 223 albums that were considered for 2022. To be eligible for the 2022 Polaris Music Prize, an album must have been released by a Canadian recording artist between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.
The eligible albums were weighed by a 197-member jury made up of independent music media from across Canada with nominees selected entirely on artistic merit without consideration for genre or sales stats.
Long list nominees were announced on Tuesday at the Numbers event space in Toronto’s downtown west end with a video directed by Daniel Tal and produced by Vox Future.
The 10 album Short List will be unveiled live on July 14 as part of a two-hour special during Drive on CBC Music. An encore broadcast of the special will be available on CBC Music, Sunday, July 17. The 2022 Polaris Music Prize-winning album will be revealed in the fall via CBC Music. More details on this will be announced in the coming weeks.
“As the recovery of the sector has begun, music and the arts continue to be central in uplifting our spirits and moving us forward. The Canada Council for the Arts is extremely proud to partner with the Polaris Prize in recognizing the contributions by this year’s Long List of musicians. We celebrate their spirit and applaud their creations,” said Carolyn Warren, Director General, Arts Granting Programs Division, Canada Council for the Arts
Albums eligible for 2022 Polaris Music Prize consideration must be released between May 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
The 2022 Polaris Music Prize Long List is:
AHI – Prospect
Arcade Fire – WE
Backxwash – I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES
BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory
Jean-Michel Blais – aubades
Basia Bulat – The Garden
Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly
Chiiild – Hope For Sale
Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS
Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You
The Garrys – Get Thee To A Nunnery
The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night
Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful
Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
Lydia Képinski – Depuis
Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
Hubert Lenoir – PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe
Luna Li – Duality
Les Louanges – Crash
LOONY – soft thing
Kelly McMichael – Waves
Men I Trust – Untourable Album
Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange
myst milano. – Shapeshyfter
Cedric Noel – Hang Time
Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
Orville Peck – Bronco
Ouri – Frame of a Fauna
P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano
PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND
SATE – The Fool
Shad – TAO
Sister Ray – Communion
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
Stars – From Capelton Hill
Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
The Weeknd – Dawn FM
Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha