The Polaris Music Prize Long List For 2022 Revealed

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize, presented by CBC Music, has announced the ‘Long List’ of nominees for 2022.

This year’s initial long list nominees were drawn from 223 albums that were considered for 2022. To be eligible for the 2022 Polaris Music Prize, an album must have been released by a Canadian recording artist between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The eligible albums were weighed by a 197-member jury made up of independent music media from across Canada with nominees selected entirely on artistic merit without consideration for genre or sales stats.

Long list nominees were announced on Tuesday at the Numbers event space in Toronto’s downtown west end with a video directed by Daniel Tal and produced by Vox Future.

The 10 album Short List will be unveiled live on July 14 as part of a two-hour special during Drive on CBC Music. An encore broadcast of the special will be available on CBC Music, Sunday, July 17. The 2022 Polaris Music Prize-winning album will be revealed in the fall via CBC Music. More details on this will be announced in the coming weeks.

“As the recovery of the sector has begun, music and the arts continue to be central in uplifting our spirits and moving us forward. The Canada Council for the Arts is extremely proud to partner with the Polaris Prize in recognizing the contributions by this year’s Long List of musicians. We celebrate their spirit and applaud their creations,” said Carolyn Warren, Director General, Arts Granting Programs Division, Canada Council for the Arts

Albums eligible for 2022 Polaris Music Prize consideration must be released between May 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize Long List is:

AHI – Prospect

Arcade Fire – WE

Backxwash – I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES

BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory

Jean-Michel Blais – aubades

Basia Bulat – The Garden

Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Chiiild – Hope For Sale

Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS

Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You

The Garrys – Get Thee To A Nunnery

The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night

Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful

Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

Lydia Képinski – Depuis

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Hubert Lenoir – PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe

Luna Li – Duality

Les Louanges – Crash

LOONY – soft thing

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Men I Trust – Untourable Album

Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange

myst milano. – Shapeshyfter

Cedric Noel – Hang Time

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck – Bronco

Ouri – Frame of a Fauna

P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano

PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

SATE – The Fool

Shad – TAO

Sister Ray – Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

Stars – From Capelton Hill

Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha