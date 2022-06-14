Sony Music Publishing Partners With Tommy Mottola And NEON16 To Launch 22 Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Sony Music Publishing Latin announced it has formed a new partnership with entertainment and media company NEON16 and veteran music executive Tommy Mottola.

The deal will see Sony Music Publishing support NEON16’s newly launched publishing company, 22 Publishing, including its roster of songwriters, artists, and producers who are behind hits such as Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Selena Gomez’s Revelacion, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” and Shakira’s new hit “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro.

“Our goal is to create a platform for producers and songwriters to build their brand and their business to go beyond the music. 22 will go beyond servicing their music and catalog, providing our writers with an opportunity to develop their limitless potential,” said NEON16’s CEO Lex Borrero.

“Tainy and Lex Borrero are one of the most formidable and visionary teams in music today. Our partnership with NEON16 and Tommy Mottola adds an incredible new dimension to our long-term relationship with them and will be a vehicle for nurturing the newest and most exciting talent for years to come,” added Sony Music Publishing President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia.

Mottola, who first joined CBS Records in 1988 to oversee their U.S. operations, and stepped into the role of Chairman/CEO, replacing Walter Yetnikoff during the label’s transition to Sony Music in 1990.

Under his leadership, Mottola revitalized Sony Music’s business, expanding the label group’s footprint to 60 countries and generating revenue of $6 billion by 2000.

He exited Sony in 2003 and went on to relaunch Casablanca Records and produce several Broadway productions, including the stage adaption of “A Bronx Tale.”