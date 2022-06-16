Al McCree Entertainment Announces Kat Valentine as Vice President for Booking

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Al McCree Entertainment announced Wednesday (June 15) that Kat Valentine had joined the team as Vice President of Booking. Her primary role will be as Comedy Buyer for venues, independent promoters, and private events.

In her brief tenure with McCree, Valentine has signed nine venues and one promoter as the primary buyer for comedy. Valentine also acts as the Vice President of Booking for Comedy With Class, a division of Al McCree Entertainment that books “clean” comedy for performing arts venues and private corporate events.

Before coming on board at McCree, Valentine worked as an agent with APA under the tutelage of booking industry leader Jackie Knobbe.

Al McCree Entertainment is a full-service booking and concert promotions company focusing on comedy, operating out of Nashville for the past 30 years.