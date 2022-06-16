Dragonette, Let by JUNO Award-Winning Artist Martina Sorbara Sign Global Recordings Deal With BMG

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Dragonette, the Canadian electro-pop outfit led by Juno Award-winning artist Martina Sorbara, has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG, their first new label partnership in over a decade, to release their upcoming new studio album and highly-anticipated first full-length release since 2016.

The new deal is the latest global artist signing by BMG in Canada since Steve Nightingale became the Toronto-based Vice President, of Recorded Music in 2021.

Over the course of her acclaimed music career, Sorbara has scored numerous global hits including “Pick Up the Phone”, “Let it Go”, “Tokyo Nights” “Outlines” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig. She’s released four acclaimed studio albums including the Juno-nominated Galore (2007), the Juno-nominated Fixin To Thrill (2009), the Juno-nominated Bodyparts (2012), and their last full-length release Royal Blues (2016).

As an acclaimed songwriter, Sorbara’s musically diverse credits include having written songs for Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, and Carly Rae Jepsen with The Knocks.

Sorbara said, “Dragonette has spent a lot of time as an itinerant band, releasing singles and collaborations with wonderful artists and labels all over the place. But now I’m so excited to start a partnership with BMG and with a record that I really couldn’t be more proud of. I’m so stoked to be launching this relationship on the foundation of this album and looking forward to building it from there.”