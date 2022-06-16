Live Nation Has Biggest Concert Week Ever With 2.2 Million Tickets Sold

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation announced today that more than 2.2 million tickets were sold during Concert Week. An annual celebration to kick off the summer concert season, Concert Week offered fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 4,000 shows this year. Strong fan demand drove a record number of tickets sold, surpassing the prior record from 2019.

Concert Week 2022 Highlights:

2.2+ million $25 tickets sold across the campaign between May 4th and May 10th

26% of Concert Week buyers purchased tickets to two or more participating shows

Over 50% increase in full-price ticket sales during Concert Week compared to weeks leading up to the campaign, signaling an increase in demand across tickets from the front row to the back of the house

“The record-breaking sales for Live Nation’s Concert Week show that demand for live events is at an all-time high,” said Kelly Strickland, Senior Vice President, US Concerts Tour Marketing. “We have seen that fans are willing to spend money on seeing the artists they love live over any other entertainment option out there.”

This year’s Concert Week campaign ran from May 4th through 10th, with Citi and Rakuten presales beginning May 3rd. The ticket offer included performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Some artists included: Backstreet Boys, Burna Boy, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, and many more.

Live Nation UK reports that 4 million people will attend an outdoor event, while 2 million will attend shows at indoor venues. Artists such as Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, The Eagles, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Billie Eilish tour the UK, providing hungry concert-goers more options than ever.