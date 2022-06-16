Beyoncé Is Back With Her Seventh Album – ‘Renaissance’ – Her First Since 2016’s Lemonade

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Beyoncé has teased the release of her upcoming seventh album, Renaissance, out July 29, her first release since Lemonade in 2016.

She confirmed the album on her official website, it was subtitled “act i,” Renaissance was first teased when Beyoncé’s social media accounts were updated with the title and date with no further information. Beyoncé’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were updated without profile pictures or bios for several days until June 15, when the words “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29″ appeared.

The singer/songwriter has been known to keep a bit of mystery around what she may be releasing. Before Lemonade hit the stands, she released her visual album one week prior out of the blue. Any details on those albums, including collaborations, were unknown until they hit the stands. Lemonade included artists like Jack White, Father John Misty, The Weeknd, and others.

Beyonce’s website confirms the album’s box-set details, including a CD, T-shirt, and collectible box with a 28-page insert.