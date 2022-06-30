Hitmaking Songwriter Jaida Dreyer Signs Publishing Deal With Carnival Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Singer-songwriter Jaida Dreyer has entered into a publishing agreement with Carnival Music.

Over the years, Dreyer has become one of Nashville’s most sought-after co-writers by having songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Sara Evans, Granger Smith, Brantley Gilbert, Cody Jinks, Kevin Costner & The Modern West, and more.

She’s credited for Luke Bryan‘s “Home Alone Tonight,” featuring Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, and her eclectic writing style has had her penning songs with the likes of Guy Clark to top writers on the LA pop scene. Her songs have been featured in Paramount’s Yellowstone and she is a writer of nine acclaimed tunes for the television series Nashville.

Owner of Carnival Music, Frank Liddell, comments about the signing, saying, “Jaida is a consummate professional. She succeeds in every endeavor she takes on. She’s a proven successful songwriter, and I believe she will continue to deliver her best work for many years to come. We are excited to be a part of her future.”

Dreyer spoke about coming to Nashville and her first meeting at Carnival, saying, “When I moved to Nashville, the very first meeting I had in town was with Frank Liddell. I’ve always looked at those parts of the Carnival family as having one of the best seats in the house, and it feels very full circle be sitting in one of them now.”

She has succeeded as a singer, songwriter, and performer opening for artists ranging from Eric Church to the legendary Merle Haggard.