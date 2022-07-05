The MLC Announces A Free Web Seminar On Licensing Cover Songs

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is teaming up with Easy Song Licensing to present a free web seminar on how to properly license cover songs era of the Music Modernization Act.

For the seminar, Dae Bogan, the MLC’s head of Third Party Partnerships will join Easy Song’s Aaron Green and his team to provide an in-depth look at the licensing process.

The seminar will conclude with a question and answer session that covers changes to the song licensing landscape following the passage of the Music Modernization Act in 2018.

The seminar is aimed at artists who want to record and perform cover songs and will cover key topics such as what constitutes a cover song, potential income streams from cover songs and how to properly register cover song to recognize the rights of the creator of the original work.

For additional details, or to register for the seminar, check here.