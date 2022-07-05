The Grass Is Greener Expands To Canberra For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian music, food and art festival The Grass Is Greener, announced the lineup along with plans for an expansion of the festival brand in 2022.

The Grass Is Greener 2022 will kick off its 2022 season with an event at the Gold Coast on October 22nd, followed by its first ever show in Canberra on October 23rd.

The festival will also take place in Cairns on October 29th and then conclude in Geelong on October 30th.

Artists announced for the 2022 lineup include Ty Dolla Sign, YG, ZHU, PNAU, Sticky Fingers, One Four, Maya Jane Coles and Boo Seeka among numerous others.

Additionally, Grass is Greener organizers touted a significant investment into the festival for 2022, including construction of multiple themed stages, renewed festival activations and an upgraded VIP experience.

The festival will also become the first major Australian event to integrate NFTs into their ticketing through a limited edition 1,111 NFT Collection.

Said NFTs will grant their ‘owner’ access to the event, along with access to unique on-site experiences, including: Lifetime Ticket NFTs, Backstage Pass NFTs + much more. We are proud to be the first festival in Australia to enter the Web3 space and aim to incorporate blockchain and NFT technology for all future TGIG Festivals.

THE GRASS IS GREENER 2022

MUSIC LINE-UP (ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

ALOK

ALUNA

BOO SEEKA

BRUX

CRUSH3ED

LITTLE FRITTER

WONGO

JORDAN BURNS (Live)

MARKET MEMORIES

MASHD N KUTCHER

MAYA JANE COLES

MIKALAH WATEGO

MOOD SWING & CHEVY BASS

NOY

ONEFOUR

PIERO PIRUPA

PNAU

SIDEPIECE

STICKY FINGERS

TDJ

TY DOLLA $IGN

VNSSA

YG

ZERO

ZHU (Dj Set)