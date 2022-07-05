FIFA Women’s World Cup Playoff Tournament Headed For New Zealand In 2023

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand is set to hold its first-ever Women’s World Cup Playoff Tournament in 2023, with ten international teams competing for a three qualifying spots prior to the Women’s World Cup.

The games will take place at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, and North Harbour Stadium in Auckland from February 17-23, 2023.

Additionally, New Zealand’s Football Ferns will play three friendly matches around the event against the top-seeded team in the tournament and another high-profile guest team which is still to be confirmed.

The 10 participating teams in the Play-Off Tournament will come from Asia (two), Africa (two), North and Central America and the Caribbean (two), South America (two), Europe (one) and Oceania (one).

Two nations from Asia – Thailand and Chinese Taipei – have already confirmed their participation with the remaining eight teams to qualify for the Play-off Tournament through their continental tournaments.

The news follows the decision by FIFA to expand FIFA Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, with an eye towards expanding the growth and development of the women’s game.

“The Play-Off Tournament and the friendlies will provide fans of all ages the opportunity to watch nations from around the world vie for the final three qualification spots as the excitement continues to build towards FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” said FWWC2023 New Zealand COO Jane Patterson.

“I cannot wait for fans to get their first taste of what to expect later next year when the Play-Off commences before the biggest women’s sporting event in the world kicks-off in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand on 20 July 2023,” added FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman.