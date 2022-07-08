The Other Nashville Society (TONS) Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary With New Leadership Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Other Nashville Society (TONS), a member organization dedicated to elevating Music City’s non-country creators and industry professionals, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The organization is celebrating this milestone by announcing the formation of its first Leadership Group, a select team of TONS members to assist the co-Founders by providing a new perspective for the future.

The Leadership Group is made up of Jacki Artis (Social Impact Manager, UTA), Jeanette Porcello (A&R, Atlantic Records), Justin Causey (BlackCity Management), and Nick Maiale (Founder / CEO, jump.global).

“We’re celebrating 5 years, but we’re really just getting started,” shares Josh Collum, TONS co-founder. “And we knew that in order for TONS to level up, we needed new energy and new ideas in the room. The thing that’s exciting is the Leadership Group’s diverse backgrounds. Jacki has deep ties to government and city leaders. Jeanette has some of the best A&R ears in Nashville. Causey is leading the city’s Hip Hop resurgence. And Nick literally knows everyone, from his days with the Music Biz conference. What a dream team.”

Founded on May 17th, 2017 by Ally Venable, Katie Fagan, Holley Maher, Mark Abramowitz, and Josh Collum, the organization became the leader of the city’s booming musical diversification. In its first years, TONS has struck significant partnerships with Apple Music, AWAL, Bonnaroo, Red Bull, Music Biz, Twitch, Sofar Sounds, CDbaby, and the City of Nashville itself. It’s also directly supported some of Nashville’s most important non-country artists, including Lennon Stella, Joy Oladokun, Jake Wesley Rogers, Sara Kays, Stephen Sanchez, Charlotte Sands, and GAYLE.

“We’re so proud of what TONS has become in 5 short years,” Katie Fagan, TONS co-founder, adds. “In some ways, it’s overwhelming how quickly it blew up. But in other ways, it’s obvious why it exploded. There was a rapidly growing community of creators and industry professionals in this city that had no place to call home. TONS became that home.”