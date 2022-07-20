The Chainsmokers Slated to Become First Ever Music Act to Perform From Space

(CelebrityAccess) – The Chainsmokers are set to become the first ever musical act to perform from the edge of space. The duo, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon and play an entire set 20 miles above the Earth. The entire flight will last somewhere between six to twelve hours, World View told The Associated Press (AP).

The chart-topping pair who are also the highest paid act in electronic music, according to Forbes, are lined up for one of space tourism company World View’s inaugural flights, planned for 2024, and will record the performance from inside the capsule. The capsule can hold up to 8 passengers, so they may have an audience on their trip away from Earth.

Ryan Hartman, CEO of the Arizona-headquartered firm, tells the AP that he hopes linking with the multi-platinum selling duo will capture the imagination of a new generation.

“We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth,” said Hartman. “To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.”

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said the duo in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”