5 Metaverse Concert Platforms You Need To Pay Attention To

(Hypebot) — The virtual worlds of Fortnite, Roblox, and more are hosting online concerts with big names you already know.

by Janelle Borg from AmplifyYou

According to Morning Consult, 45 percent of the public said they were interested in attending a virtual concert. 61 percent of late millennials and Gen Zers would be interested in attending a metaverse concert and having a digital avatar represent them. Such statistics show that interest in virtual concerts is definitely increasing. Here are the metaverses that are making it happen.

DJ Marshmello’s Virtual Concert in Fortnite

Popular platforms that are hosting virtual concerts

Decentraland is a virtual 3D world where users can buy land plots using the metaverse’s crypto token MANA. It was launched in February 2020 and is managed by the nonprofit Decentraland Foundation.

Major brands, including Atari, Adidas and Sotheby’s, immediately took interest in Decentraland and many bought parcels of land to build their own virtual HQs in the metaverse.

Music artists such as Grimes and Deadmau5 have held virtual concerts in Decentraland. In addition, its Metaverse Festival, which took place last year and is taking place again this year, attracted more than 50,000 virtual attendees.

The Sandbox is a metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. At its core, players can buy LAND, which are digital land plots, on which they can build experiences for other players. The metaverse has several in-game tokens, including the NFT-type LAND token, SAND (which is the in-game currency) and ASSET tokens (NFTs that represent in-game items).

In terms of music, The Sandbox has worked with Snoop Dogg to launch his SnoopVerse. Warner Music Group also recently announced that it will host virtual concerts via its brand new outpost in The Sandbox.

Roblox is an online gaming platform and metaverse that has been around since 2006. However, it has gained more popularity in recent years since the metaverse became mainstream. What makes Roblox attractive is the fact that it is free to play. In fact, Roblox had more than 54.1 million daily active users in the first quarter of 2022.

It made its mark on the music industry with its first virtual concert, in which Lil Nas X debuted his song “Holiday” to Roblox players. Other artists quickly followed suit, with Zara Larsson hosting a virtual party to celebrate her new album, and Twenty One Pilots launching an interactive concert experience on the platform.

Fortnite is an online game by the gaming giant Epic Games, which is quickly reaching true metaverse status. The game is now available in three modes, which are “Fortnite: Save the World,” “Fortnite Battle Royale” and “Fortnite Creative.”

Epic Games is gradually making Fortnite more about social interactions and less about gaming. Its popularity as the go-to metaverse for virtual concerts cements this notion. The legendary Travis Scott concert, which attracted over 12.3 million players, quickly became a blueprint for other virtual concerts.

Horizon Worlds, formerly known as Facebook Horizons, can be played with an Oculus Rift S or Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. It was officially released in the United States and Canada in December 2021 and recently introduced access to users in the UK.

Meta integrated its Horizon Venues event experience into its social virtual reality Horizon Worlds platform. This move opened the doors for more virtual concerts and events. Indeed, Post Malone is the latest in the line of artists performing on Horizon Worlds, following big names like Billie Eilish and Billie Eilish.

Janelle Borg knows a thing or two about the music industry. Having been involved in the industry since the age of 13, she’s now involved in a variety of music-related projects and is always keen to share industry tips ‘n’ tricks with fellow musicians.