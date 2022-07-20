Justin Bieber Announces the Justice Tour Will Resume End of July

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber confirms he will resume his Justice world tour on July 31st, following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month.

Bieber confirmed on Monday (July 19) via the tour’s official social media websites that his massive Justice world tour would resume with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Afterward, Bieber will play five shows in Europe through August before heading to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The tour returns to Europe in January 2023, with no updates yet on the rescheduled North American dates.

The “I’m Sorry” singer revealed to the world via social media in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a condition that is caused by the same virus as Chickenpox. Facial paralysis (which Bieber did experience) and hearing loss are complications of the disease. At that time, he postponed all of his appearances and tour dates, with 14 shows affected including Toronto, Washington, DC, New York, and Boston, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice World Tour (@justicetour)

Justin Bieber: Justice World Tour Dates

July

31 | Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy

August

3 | Skanderborg, Denmark

5 | Malmö, Sweden

7 | Trondheim, Norway

9 | Helsinki, Finland

12 | Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary

September

4 | Rock in Rio in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

7 | Ñuñoa, Chile

10 | Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 | Estadio Único de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina

14 | Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil

15 | Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil

28 | Cape Town, South Africa

October

1 | Johannesburg, South Africa

5 | Al Dana Amphitheatre in Sakhir, Bahrain

8 | Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE

9 | Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE

13 | Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

18 | JLN Stadium in New Dehli, India

22 | Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25 | National Stadium in Singapore

29 | CCP Concert Grounds in Manila, Philippines

November

2 | Stadion Madya in Jakarta, Indonesia

3 | Stadion Madya in Jakarta, Indonesia

6 | Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

9 | Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan

12 | Osaka Dome in Osaka, Japan

13 | Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan

16 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

17 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

22 | Perth, Australia

26 | Melbourne, Australia

29 | Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia

30 | Sydney, Australia

December

3 | Brisbane, Australia

7 | Auckland, New Zealand

January

11 | Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 | Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 | Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 | Hamburg, Germany

18 | Zürich, Switzerland

21 | Lisboa, Portugal

23 | Madrid, Spain

25 | Barcelona, Spain

27 | Casalecchio di Reno, Italy

28 | Casalecchio di Reno, Italy

31 | Cologne, Germany

February

2 | Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

4 | Berlin, Germany

8 | Glasgow, Scotland

11 | Aberdeen, Scotland

13 | London, England

14 | London, England

16 | London, England

17 | The O2 in London, England

22 | Birmingham, England

23 | Birmingham, England

25 | Manchester, England

26 | Sheffield, England

28 | 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland

March

2 | 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland

4 | Manchester, England (x2)

6 | Paris, France

7 | Paris, France

9 | Munich, Germany

11 | Budapest, Hungary

12 | Prague, Czech Republic

15 | Johanneshov, Sweden

17 | Copenhagen, Denmark

18 | Copenhagen, Denmark

20 | Wilrijk, Belgium

21 | Wilrijk, Belgium

24 | Vienna, Austria

25 | Kraków, Poland