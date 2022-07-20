Justin Bieber Announces the Justice Tour Will Resume End of July

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber confirms he will resume his Justice world tour on July 31st, following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month.
Bieber confirmed on Monday (July 19) via the tour’s official social media websites that his massive Justice world tour would resume with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Afterward, Bieber will play five shows in Europe through August before heading to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
The tour returns to Europe in January 2023, with no updates yet on the rescheduled North American dates.
The “I’m Sorry” singer revealed to the world via social media in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, a condition that is caused by the same virus as Chickenpox. Facial paralysis (which Bieber did experience) and hearing loss are complications of the disease. At that time, he postponed all of his appearances and tour dates, with 14 shows affected including Toronto, Washington, DC, New York, and Boston, among others.
Justin Bieber: Justice World Tour Dates
July
31 | Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy
August
3 | Skanderborg, Denmark
5 | Malmö, Sweden
7 | Trondheim, Norway
9 | Helsinki, Finland
12 | Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary
September
4 | Rock in Rio in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
7 | Ñuñoa, Chile
10 | Buenos Aires, Argentina
11 | Estadio Único de la Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina
14 | Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil
15 | Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil
28 | Cape Town, South Africa
October
1 | Johannesburg, South Africa
5 | Al Dana Amphitheatre in Sakhir, Bahrain
8 | Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE
9 | Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE
13 | Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
18 | JLN Stadium in New Dehli, India
22 | Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
25 | National Stadium in Singapore
29 | CCP Concert Grounds in Manila, Philippines
November
2 | Stadion Madya in Jakarta, Indonesia
3 | Stadion Madya in Jakarta, Indonesia
6 | Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand
9 | Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan
12 | Osaka Dome in Osaka, Japan
13 | Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan
16 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
17 | Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
22 | Perth, Australia
26 | Melbourne, Australia
29 | Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia
30 | Sydney, Australia
December
3 | Brisbane, Australia
7 | Auckland, New Zealand
January
11 | Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands
13 | Amsterdam, Netherlands
14 | Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 | Hamburg, Germany
18 | Zürich, Switzerland
21 | Lisboa, Portugal
23 | Madrid, Spain
25 | Barcelona, Spain
27 | Casalecchio di Reno, Italy
28 | Casalecchio di Reno, Italy
31 | Cologne, Germany
February
2 | Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
4 | Berlin, Germany
8 | Glasgow, Scotland
11 | Aberdeen, Scotland
13 | London, England
14 | London, England
16 | London, England
17 | The O2 in London, England
22 | Birmingham, England
23 | Birmingham, England
25 | Manchester, England
26 | Sheffield, England
28 | 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland
March
2 | 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland
4 | Manchester, England (x2)
6 | Paris, France
7 | Paris, France
9 | Munich, Germany
11 | Budapest, Hungary
12 | Prague, Czech Republic
15 | Johanneshov, Sweden
17 | Copenhagen, Denmark
18 | Copenhagen, Denmark
20 | Wilrijk, Belgium
21 | Wilrijk, Belgium
24 | Vienna, Austria
25 | Kraków, Poland