   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Spotify
Breaking News Business News Industry News Technology News

Spotify Grew 19% In 3 Months To 433M Users, Revenue Up 23%

Posted on by Hypebot  Contact Me
5 0

(Hypebot) — Spotify reported strong second-quarter user and earnings growth, beating analyst expectations. Monthly active users grew 19% to 433 million in Q2, a full 5 million users above guidance.

It was Spotify’s largest-ever Q2 growth and came from gains in Europe, “Gen Z strength in Latin America,” and global marketing campaigns outside of core territories.

Spotify paid Premium Subscribers grew 14% to 188 million, a gain of 6 million and 1 million above guidance.

Total revenue was up 23% to $2.91 billion. Spotify reported a net loss of $127 million for the period, versus a net loss of $20.3 million a year prior.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post