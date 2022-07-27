Rolling Loud Festival Expands to Thailand for 2023 – Its First for Asia

(CelebrityAccess) – Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival announced Tuesday (July 26) via its official Twitter account that it will plant its flag in Thailand for 2023, the first official Rolling Loud in Asia. The caption reads: “Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023.” Details on the festival’s lineup, location, dates, and tickets are yet to be announced.

The festival’s expansion to Thailand will mark its first official event in Asia after trying to organize Rolling Loud – Hong Kong in 2019. The Hong Kong edition was scheduled to take place in October 2019 but was canceled due to the city’s ongoing riots and protests at the time. Rolling Loud Hong Kong would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa.

Founded in 2015, Rolling Loud has previously expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney. For this year, they’re expanding to Canada for the first time with Rolling Loud Toronto taking place September 9 – 11 at Ontario Place with Dave, Future, and Wizkid. Its New York edition is lined up for Queens Citi Field from 23 – 25 September, headed by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future.

Earlier this month, Rolling Loud made its European debut in Portugal earlier this month. That festival was headlined by J Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Future held on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao. The Portuguese spin-off was originally set for the summer of 2020 before being called off due to the pandemic.