British Indie Rock Band Pale Waves Announce North American Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – English indie rock outfit, Pale Waves announced Tuesday (July 26) the North American leg of their summer and fall tour. Touring in support will be singer/songwriter, Gatlin. Pale Waves, out of Manchester is made up of frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, drummer Ciara Doran, guitarist Huge Silvani and bassist Charlie Wood.
In addition, the band shared a self-shot music video for their latest song, “Reasons To Live”.
The band is currently slated to make appearances at numerous music festivals over the course of the Summer including Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters, Leeds, Reading, Riot Fest and Firefly 2022. The North American trek will kick off with a show in the nationa’s capital at The Howard on September 18.
They will then visit New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio before heading north for Toronto on September 23. Returning to the US, they will perform in Delaware, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado and Utah before playing five consecutive shows in California. The last stretch of the fall 2022 tour sees them visit various spots throughout the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow and London.
The band will be touring in support of their forthcoming album Unwanted which is scheduled to arrive on August 12. They’ve previously released the songs, “Lies”, “Reasons To Live”, “Jealousy” and “The Hard Way,” from the upcoming release.
Most recently, the band was the supporting act for Australian pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) on select US dates.
Pale Waves Tour Dates
JUL 28, 2022
Kendal Calling
JUL 29, 2022
Y Not Festival
AUG 11, 2022
Banquet Records
London, England
AUG 12, 2022
Resident Records
Brighton, UK
AUG 13, 2022
Boardmasters Festival
Newquay, UK
AUG 14, 2022
Vinilo Records
Southampton, UK
AUG 15, 2022
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol, England
AUG 16, 2022
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham, England
AUG 17, 2022
Live At Central Festival
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
AUG 17, 2022
HMV Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
AUG 18, 2022
Vinyl Whistle
Leeds, UK
AUG 26, 2022
Leeds Festival
Leeds, UK
AUG 28, 2022
Reading Festival
Reading, Berkshire
SEP 4, 2022
Jersey Weekender
Saint Helier, Jersey
SEP 16, 2022
Riot Festival
Chicago, IL
SEP 18, 2022
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
SEP 19, 2022
Elsewhere
Brooklyn, NY
SEP 21, 2022
Thunderbird Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
SEP 22, 2022
Skully’s Music Diner
Columbus, OH
SEP 23, 2022
Velvet Underground
Toronto, ON
SEP 24, 2022
Firefly Music Festival
Dover, DE
SEP 26, 2022
Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Saint Paul, MN
SEP 27, 2022
recordBar
Kansas City, MO
SEP 28, 2022
Marquis Theater
Denver, CO
SEP 29, 2022
Kilby Court
Salt Lake City, UT
OCT 1, 2022
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
OCT 2, 2022
Strummer’s Bar & Grill
Fresno, CA
OCT 3, 2022
El Rey Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
OCT 5, 2022
House of Blues
San Diego, CA
OCT 6, 2022
The Glass House
Pomona, CA
OCT 15, 2022
Leeds City Centre
Leeds, UK
OCT 31, 2022
BIGCAT
Osaka, Japan
NOV 1, 2022
Club Quattro
Nagoya, Japan
NOV 2, 2022
The Garden Hall
Tokyo, Japan
NOV 3, 2022
Yokohama Bay Hall
Yokohama, Japan
NOV 25, 2022
Albert Hall
Manchester, United Kingdom
NOV 26, 2022
O2 Academy Liverpool
Liverpool, UK
NOV 27, 2022
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland
NOV 28, 2022
Fat Sam’s
Dundee, UK
NOV 30, 2022
o2 Academy Brixton
London, England