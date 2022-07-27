British Indie Rock Band Pale Waves Announce North American Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – English indie rock outfit, Pale Waves announced Tuesday (July 26) the North American leg of their summer and fall tour. Touring in support will be singer/songwriter, Gatlin. Pale Waves, out of Manchester is made up of frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, drummer Ciara Doran, guitarist Huge Silvani and bassist Charlie Wood.

In addition, the band shared a self-shot music video for their latest song, “Reasons To Live”.

The band is currently slated to make appearances at numerous music festivals over the course of the Summer including Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters, Leeds, Reading, Riot Fest and Firefly 2022. The North American trek will kick off with a show in the nationa’s capital at The Howard on September 18.

They will then visit New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio before heading north for Toronto on September 23. Returning to the US, they will perform in Delaware, Minnesota, Missouri, Colorado and Utah before playing five consecutive shows in California. The last stretch of the fall 2022 tour sees them visit various spots throughout the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow and London.

The band will be touring in support of their forthcoming album Unwanted which is scheduled to arrive on August 12. They’ve previously released the songs, “Lies”, “Reasons To Live”, “Jealousy” and “The Hard Way,” from the upcoming release.

Most recently, the band was the supporting act for Australian pop-rock band, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) on select US dates.

Pale Waves Tour Dates

JUL 28, 2022

Kendal Calling

JUL 29, 2022

Y Not Festival

AUG 11, 2022

Banquet Records

London, England

AUG 12, 2022

Resident Records

Brighton, UK

AUG 13, 2022

Boardmasters Festival

Newquay, UK

AUG 14, 2022

Vinilo Records

Southampton, UK

AUG 15, 2022

Rough Trade Bristol

Bristol, England

AUG 16, 2022

Rough Trade Nottingham

Nottingham, England

AUG 17, 2022

Live At Central Festival

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

AUG 17, 2022

HMV Newcastle

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

AUG 18, 2022

Vinyl Whistle

Leeds, UK

AUG 26, 2022

Leeds Festival

Leeds, UK

AUG 28, 2022

Reading Festival

Reading, Berkshire

SEP 4, 2022

Jersey Weekender

Saint Helier, Jersey

SEP 16, 2022

Riot Festival

Chicago, IL

SEP 18, 2022

Howard Theatre

Washington, DC

SEP 19, 2022

Elsewhere

Brooklyn, NY

SEP 21, 2022

Thunderbird Music Hall

Pittsburgh, PA

SEP 22, 2022

Skully’s Music Diner

Columbus, OH

SEP 23, 2022

Velvet Underground

Toronto, ON

SEP 24, 2022

Firefly Music Festival

Dover, DE

SEP 26, 2022

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Saint Paul, MN

SEP 27, 2022

recordBar

Kansas City, MO

SEP 28, 2022

Marquis Theater

Denver, CO

SEP 29, 2022

Kilby Court

Salt Lake City, UT

OCT 1, 2022

August Hall

San Francisco, CA

OCT 2, 2022

Strummer’s Bar & Grill

Fresno, CA

OCT 3, 2022

El Rey Theatre

Los Angeles, CA

OCT 5, 2022

House of Blues

San Diego, CA

OCT 6, 2022

The Glass House

Pomona, CA

OCT 15, 2022

Leeds City Centre

Leeds, UK

OCT 31, 2022

BIGCAT

Osaka, Japan

NOV 1, 2022

Club Quattro

Nagoya, Japan

NOV 2, 2022

The Garden Hall

Tokyo, Japan

NOV 3, 2022

Yokohama Bay Hall

Yokohama, Japan

NOV 25, 2022

Albert Hall

Manchester, United Kingdom

NOV 26, 2022

O2 Academy Liverpool

Liverpool, UK

NOV 27, 2022

Barrowland Ballroom

Glasgow, Scotland

NOV 28, 2022

Fat Sam’s

Dundee, UK

NOV 30, 2022

o2 Academy Brixton

London, England