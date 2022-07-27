Miles Gersh Named President Of A&R At Warner Records

Warner Records announced the promotion of Miles Gersh to the role of President of A&R at the label.

After joining Warner Records in 2019, Gersh played a key role in discovering and signing artists such as Zach Bryan, who struck gold with his 9 track EP Summertime Blues, and CJ, whose hit “Whoopty” cracked the top ten in the UK.

Gersh, who will be based in Warner Records Los Angeles headquarters, will report to Co-Chairman and CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“Miles has only been in the business for four years, and he’s quickly become one of its newest A&R stars,” said Bay-Schuck. “He’s already delivered big for our Warner Records family, and I know there’s plenty more to come in the years ahead. I’m excited to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

“Working with the incredible talent and team at Warner Records has been a dream come true,” added Gersh. “A huge thank you to Aaron for his amazing support and for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Before joining Warner, Gersh began his career in 2018 at Doug Morris’s 12Tone Music. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurial Studies from Syracuse University.