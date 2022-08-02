   JOIN LOGIN

Acclaimed TV and Stage Star - Pat Carroll Dead at the Age of 95
Pat Carroll (Image: ABC Television, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
CAPE COD (CelebrityAccess) – Pat Carroll, who after many years on TV and earned critical acclaim for her work on the stage, died on Saturday at her home on Cape Cod, Mass. She was 95. Her death was confirmed by her daughters, Tara and Kerry Karsian, who said Carroll had been recovering from pneumonia.

 

Carroll’s career began in the 1940s, with roles on TV, in movies, and on Broadway. She broke into television as a sketch comedian in the 1950s and later became a familiar face on many game shows, such as Password, I’ve Got a Secret, and other game shows. Other TV credits include Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Designing Women, and ER. 

In 1955, she has nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Catch a Star! Perhaps, Carroll’s best-known role was the voice of Ursula the Sea Witch in Disney’s animated movie, The Little Mermaid. Carroll sang the memorable “Poor Unfortunate Souls” for the movie. She reprised the role of Ursula in the movie’s direct-to-video sequel and the animated TV series The Little Mermaid and House of Mouse. Her final role was in the Disney+ series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse in 2020.

Carroll’s other voice acting credits include A Pup Named Scooby Doo, A Goofy Movie, and Pound Puppies. Carroll’s movies included With Six You Get Eggroll, Racing with the Moon, and Nancy Drew.

Upon news of her death, several tributes were posted on social media.

