Bazzi Announces The Infinite Dream Tour For Fall 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping, multi-platinum phenomenon Bazzi has announced his third album Infinite Dream will be released on September 16th on Atlantic Records.
In support of the album, Bazzi has announced plans for a long-awaited North American headlining tour, his biggest live run to date. Produced by Live Nation, “The Infinite Dream Tour” kicks off October 17 in Dallas at the House of Blues and then continues through mid-November before wrapping up at The Wiltern on November 15 in Los Angeles.
“After years of crafting this music and new show I am excited to share this experience with you. It feels like everything has led up to this.” – Bazzi
The album includes the explosively charged track “Miss America”, which sees Bazzi co-starring in the music video alongside actor Dylan Sprouse and supermodels Barbara Palvin and Yovanna Ventura, and the song “I Like That,” which is featured in Amazon’s hit TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
General on-sale for the tour begins Friday, August 5. See the full list of announced tour dates below.
THE INFINITE DREAM TOUR DATES:
OCTOBER / NOVEMBER
Mon, Oct 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Tue, Oct 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Wed, Oct 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sat, Oct 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
Sun, Oct 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Tue, Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Thu, Oct 27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Sat, Oct 29 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun, Oct 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Mon, Nov 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu, Nov 3 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Fri, Nov 4 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sun, Nov 6 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Wed, Nov 9 – Denver, CO – Summit
Mon, Nov 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Tue, Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern