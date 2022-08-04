Restless Road Joins The Opry’s NextStage Artist Development Program

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Grand Ole Opry announced that up-and-coming country music trio Restless Road will be the first band to become part of the Opry’s NextStage artist development program.

Restless Road will be the fourth act to join the NextStage class of 2022 and follows the announcement of solo artists Elvie Shane, Morgan Wade and BRELAND.

As part of the program, Restless Road is lined up for a live performance at the Opry on August 20th.

The Opry’s NextStage spotlights rising country talent, featuring one artist per month and providing support such as featured original content created by Opry Entertainment Groups content team, an Opry performance, and marketing opportunities across all Opry Entertainment platforms, which include the Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, Ole Red and Circle Network.

NextStage launched in 2019 with an inaugural class that included Green, Tegan Marie, Townes and Travis Denning. Last year’s class included Priscilla Block, McCollum, Niko Moon, Jameson Rodgers, Hailey Whitters, Wilson and Yola.

Restless Road had their first big break in 2020 when they were signed to Kane Brown’s label imprint, 1021 Entertainment.

“We’re are beyond grateful to be chosen as an Opry NextStage Artist. Growing up we watched our country music heroes perform on the Opry stage, and that inspired us to keep going and chase our dreams even when it felt impossible. It means the world to us to be recognized by the Grand Ole Opry family, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a small part of Opry history,” Restless Road said in a joint statement.