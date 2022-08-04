Garth Brooks Announces A Special Live Rewatch Of His Record-Breaking Central Park Concert

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced he plans to mark the 25th anniversary of his famed Central Park concert with a live, one-time rebroadcast of the show’s highlights.

The broadcast will take place on Sunday, August 7th at 8 p.m. EST on Brooks’ TalkShopLive streaming platform for a live viewing, hosted by Brooks, who will watch the concert along with fans.

The free concert was the only stop on Brooks’ world tour from 1996 to 1998 and, at least according to the New York City Fire Department’s official tally, was attended by more than 1 million fans. To this day, it remains the largest concert to ever take place in the park, topping the previous record of approximately 600,000 set by Paul Simon in 1991.

The concert was originally broadcast on the premium cable network HBO, where it was watched by more than 16 million people and earned six Emmy nods along with the Academy of Country Music’s Special Achievement Award for Brooks.