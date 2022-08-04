Lady A Postpone Their Upcoming Tour While Charley Kelley Begins A ‘Journey To Sobriety’

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music group Lady A have postponed all upcoming dates for their Request Line Tour as lead singer and founding member Charley Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

In a joint statement published on their official social media channels, the band wrote:

We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make.

We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.

This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information. We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!

The tour was slated to kick off at Memphis Botanic Garden on August 20th, with dates throughout the remainder of the summer and early fall before winding up at River Spirit Casino & Resort on October 20th.

Those shows have all been postponed with no word yet on rescheduled dates.

The band is next scheduled to perform on April 14 and 15, 2023 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.