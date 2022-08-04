Wasserman Music Expands Operations With The Launch Of A Dedicated Marketing Services & Digital Strategy Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Wasserman Music announced the expansion and reorganization operations with the launch of a new Marketing Services & Digital Strategy department.

The new division will provide Wasserman Music’s agents and clients with tour marketing, digital strategy, ticketing and live streaming support and will be led by SVP, Marketing Sam Alpert.

The division will has also added a number of new hires, including Mary Pryor, who was named Senior Director, Strategy, focused on Web3, and Sam Benfey, who will focus on expanding digital business as the division’s new Director of Digital Strategy.

Wasserman expects to announce additional new hires in the coming months, the agency said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mary Pryor and Sam Benfey into the fold, and to have their expertise and connections available to our agents and artists,” says Wasserman Music’s SVP, Marketing Sam Alpert. “Using Wasserman Music’s successful tour marketing model, this expansion into digital strategy, ticketing and live streaming allows us to continue to super-serve our roster. The integration and internal collaboration between departments will open the door for countless new opportunities and provide additional resources, knowledge and perspectives for our artists in their touring careers and far beyond.”

Before joining Team Wass, Benfey previously served as an Executive of Business Development and an Agent of Digital Media and Brand Partnerships at Paradigm Talent Agency. He specializes in podcasting, video games, AR and VR, blockchain and NFTs, apps and emerging platforms, Wasserman said.

A veteran of the music, media, technology, and marketing industries, Mary Pryor’s resume includes roles at Sony Music Group, Viacom, Essence Magazine, Rolling Stone, Sean Combs Enterprises, among others.