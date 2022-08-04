Police Catch The Man Who Allegedly Robbed Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker After 4 Months On The Lam

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Members of multiple law enforcement organizations, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Investigators, along with the United States Marshal Service, announced the re-arrest of the man accused of shooting and seriously injuring Lady Gaga’s dogwalker during a robbery in February.

James Howard Jackson was previously arrested in connection with the shooting of Ryan Fisher and the robbery of two French bulldogs belonging to recording artist Lady Gaga.

Jackson, 19, was first arrested in April, but after a court hearing, he was subsequently released from custody due to what was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a clerical error and has been sought by law enforcement officials since.

According to a statement from LASD, investigators with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the city of Palmdale. Suspect Jackson was apprehended without incident on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting. Two face charges as accessories after the fact, but Jackson — along with Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley — have been charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

The dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, sustained a gunshot wound to his torso and was hospitalized in intensive care but has since recovered from his injuries.

The French bulldog were returned to authorities two days after the robbery later by a woman who said she had found them.