Former Samson Vocalist Nicky Moore Dead At 75

(CelebrityAccess) — Nicky Moore, a vocalist and musician who performed with bands such as Samson and Mammoth died on August 3rd. He was 75.

Moore’s passing was announced via his official Facebook page: “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x”

While an official cause of death was not announced, rock news site Blabbermouth reported that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Moore was best known as the frontman for the British heavy metal band Samson, stepping into the role after Bruce Dickinson exited Samson to join Iron Maiden.

In 1986, Moore stepped away from Samson and joined John McCoy’s band Mammoth, but eventually rejoined Samson in 2000 after Mammoth split in 1989.

Moore also recorded with former Nazareth guitarist Manny Charlton and three musicians from the Swedish band Locomotive Breath as From Behind, recording one album and performing at the Sweden Rock Festival in 2006.

As well, Moore founded his own band, Nicky Moore and the Blues Corporation, recording eight albums between 1994 and 2006. Moore also performed with bands such as Tiger, Hackensack, and the Nicky Moore Band.