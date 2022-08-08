American Singer, Songwriter, and Multi-Instrumentalist David Muse Dead at 73

(CelebrityAccess) – David Muse, an American singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, died at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer. Former band Firefall announced his death via the band’s official Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer,” said the message. “David passed peacefully at home on Saturday morning with his wife Patty at his side. While we are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever, and he will never be forgotten.”

Muse, born in Rome, GA, on July 27, 1949, landed with the band Firefall in 1975, joining a lineup that included Rick Roberts, Larry Burnett, Jock Bartley, Mark Andes, and Michael Clarke.

The band released several albums throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s, with Muse providing flute, saxophone, and keyboard parts. Their 1976 self-titled debut album was certified platinum, and they scored a Top 10 single, “You Are the Woman.” Sophomore LP, Luna Sea, hit gold sales with the single “Just Remember I Love You,” reaching No. 11. “Strange Way” off of 1978’s Elan would also hit No. 11. Firefall’s classic lineup disbanded in 1981 but continued recording and touring throughout the years with a rotating cast of band members.

Muse was diagnosed with cancer in early 2020. A GoFundMe page that had been set up to help him cover medical costs noted that it was not his “first encounter with this awful disease, but he had beaten it before and felt confident that he could do it again.” Muse’s social media coordinator posted an update today (August 8) on his fundraising website.

“We will leave the GoFundMe campaign open for a few days in case anyone would like to make a final donation that will go towards any outstanding medical bills and final expenses. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s name to your local ASPCA, animal shelter, or rescue.”

Muse appeared on more than 25 albums across his more than 50-year career. He was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside the other members of Firefall.