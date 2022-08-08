Prescription Songs Adds Producer / Songwriter Nick Lobel To Roster – Partnering With Tyler Johnson

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent publishing company Prescription Songs has added Nashville-based producer, songwriter, and engineer Nick Lobel to their roster. The signing comes in partnership with producer Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles).

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Prescription family and continue building on the momentum that we’ve established,” Lobel shares. “There are few people that I admire more than Tyler and Chris. Their passion, integrity, and commitment to the highest artistic bar are unparalleled. They have both added immense value to my career and given me countless opportunities to grow and expand my skill set. Working with Tyler over the last 6+ years has been a masterclass not only in songwriting and production but in navigating this industry and building a dynamic creative community. I’m grateful to have this team in my corner and excited to get to work!”

Johnson adds, “Having spent many years making records with Nick, he’s the type of creative who is consistently providing solutions to the myriad of problems that often arise in the creative process. His wide range of skills and drive make him a potent force for both starting and finishing records, something I know will be utilized by many artists looking to find their voice in this industry.”

As an engineer, Lobel has worked on projects for artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor, The Head And The Heart, and more. Lobel engineered and contributed sound design on Styles’ Grammy-winning recording “Watermelon Sugar.” Lobel is currently in the studio writing and producing her forthcoming third LP with Cam.