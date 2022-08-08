The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Highlights and Winners

LARRAKIA, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) hosted a return to the Darwin Amphitheatre after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. Many artists were celebrated, and the event was hosted by writer, actor, and comedian Steven Oliver.

It included performances from King Stingray, a touching tribute to the late Uncle Archie Roach, and an unforgettable performance by Manuel Dhurrkay and Shellie Morris while inducting Gurrumul into the NIMA Hall of Fame.

To celebrate the life of the beloved Uncle Archie Roach, the entire NIMAs cast combined to lead a rendition of Archie’s iconic track “We Won’t Cry” in front of an emotional crowd. The performance will go down as one of the most poignant in NIMA history as they honored the legacy of the renowned musician, storyteller, and philanthropist whose imprint has already spanned generations.

The night’s big winner was Yolngu man Baker Boy, who took home trophies for the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his debut record, Gela.

Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung indie artist Jem Cassar-Daley’s fast rise to success won her New Talent of the Year after the 2021 release of her debut EP, I Don’t Know Who to Call.

Yolngu surf-rock band King Stingray received the Song of the Year award for their single, “Milkumana.”

Barkaa, the Malyangapa and Barkindji woman, was awarded Film Clip of the Year for her song, “King Brown,” and Indigenous Outreach Projects earned Community Clip of the Year.

The NIMAs also celebrated the life and essential work of Gurrumul, inducting him into the Hall of Fame as a part of the ceremony.

NIMAs Creative Director Ben Graetz was proud to be involved in yet another stunning ceremony, saying he’s “So honored to be a part of such an incredible night tonight. To be at the Amphitheater with the community, celebrating together in person, will be something I will remember for a very long time. Also, to remember, honor and pay tribute to Dr. G and Uncle Archie was a true highlight.”

2022 National Indigenous Music Awards Winners

Artist of the Year

Baker Boy

Album of the Year

Baker Boy – Gela

New Talent of the Year

Jem Cassar-Daley

Song of the Year

King Stingray – Milkumana

Songwriters: Roy Kellaway / Gotjirringu Jerome Yunipingu

Film Clip of the Year

Barkaa – King Brown

Directed & Produced by: Sonder Films

Executive Producer: Vyva Entertainment

Community Clip of the Year

Numbulwar, NT – Loud & Proud

Directors & Producers: Indigenous Outreach Projects

/Matthew Mastratisi /Franceska Fusha / Lesley Phillips/Jordan O’Davis

Numbulwar Community & School

Hall of Fame

Gurrumul

Archie Roach Foundation Award

Dobby