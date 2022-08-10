Livestream Platform FanTracks Acquires Jazzed

(CelebrityAccess) — Live streaming and fan engagement platform FanTracks Digital announced the acquisition of the jazz, blues, and soul streaming platform Jazzed.

According to FanTracks, they plan to leverage Jazzed’s proprietary technology platform and curated content to deliver an expanded experience for genre-specific communities, starting with rock and jazz, and adding additional genre verticals in the coming months.

The app will provide fans with cross media content with pay per view live streaming at its core. FanTracks anticipates launching Jazzed globally in Q4 2022, followed by a rock focused offering in the following quarter.

Jazzed’s management and curation team will continue to be led by co-founders Jonathan Arendt (CEO), Frank Taubert (CTO) and Marcel Engh (CMO), who are currently based in Europe but will join FanTracks’ US operation.

“With the acquisition of jazzed we will accelerate our vision to build the most innovative fan engagement platform anchored around immersive live streaming. The jazzed platform will now sit at the heart of FanTracks vision to scale across other music genres and add Web 3 product features such as NFTs and metaverse experiences. I am delighted to welcome the talented jazzed team to the FanTracks family,” said Ty Roberts, FanTracks CEO.

“FanTracks is the perfect home for our outstanding crossmedia technology. We look forward to supercharging the platform and user experience with their expertise and are excited to now be able to fully realize our vision and take jazzed global,” added Jonathan Arendt, CEO of Jazzed.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.