UMG’s Verve Label Group Promotes Jamie Krents and Dawn Olejar to President and General Manager

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Verve Label Group, owned by Universal Music Group (UMG), has promoted Jamie Krents to President of its Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast imprint labels, while the company’s Executive Vice President (EVP) Dawn Olejar has added the role of General Manager (GM) to her resume.

The New York-based executives will report to Dickon Stainer, President and CEO of Verve Label Group and Universal Classics and Jazz.

“These two exciting promotions mark a crucial moment in the evolution of Verve,” stated Stainer. “Jamie Krents becoming President of Verve and Impulse! is a true testament to his unique and exceptional vision for artist development as these legendary labels enter a new era under his stewardship. Dawn Olejar is a role model for outstanding label management. Her new combined responsibilities as EVP and General Manager reflect the breadth of modern and innovative skills she brings to the operational management of Verve Label Group.”

Krents joined Verve in 1998 as a temporary worker before climbing the ladder to become Senior Vice President (SVP) of international marketing and label development; he was named EVP of the Verve, Impulse! and Forecast imprints in 2019.

He was crucial in locating and acquiring the tapes that became the John Coltrane album Both Directions at Once. He has also been instrumental in expanding the Verve roster beyond its traditional jazz roots by helping sign artists like Jon Batiste – who took home the Grammy for Album of the Year, and Kurt Vile, Arooj Aftab, and others.

“Having spent my entire career at this company, this is literally a dream for me, as I have a respect for the history of Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast that is equaled only by my belief in our artists, our team, and my excitement over how our labels are evolving,” said Krents.

Olejar, who has served as EVP at Verve Label Group for the last five years, has led high-profile US campaigns for artists including Andrea Bocelli, Ludovico Einaudi, Diana Ross, Lang Lang, and Chad Lawson. Before joining Verve, she was general manager at RPM Music Productions.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter with Verve Label Group,” said Olejar. “The personal and professional relationships I’ve built over the last few years have been the most rewarding of my career, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”