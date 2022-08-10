Luke Armitage promoted to senior vice president of Astralwerks

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group’s (UMG) acclaimed dance label Astralwerks announced today (August 10) that Luke Armitage has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP).

After launching in 1993, the label built its reputation on the strength of artists such as Kraftwerk, The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, and others.

In this position, Armitage will oversee global marketing and daily operations for the label and its brands, including Astralwerks Asia. Armitage is based in Hollywood inside of the Capitol Tower.

Before his promotion, he served four years as VP of Marketing for Astralwerks. During this period, Armitage was crucial to the success of projects including Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” and the Grammy-nominated “Piece Of Your Heart” by Meduza.

Other artists Armitage works closely with include Alesso, Martin Garrix, The Avalanches, Jax Jones, and Alison Wonderland.

Astralwerks president Toby Andrews said: “Luke has been integral to the growth and success of Astralwerks since he joined in 2018, leading numerous game-changing campaigns and expertly guiding our team. His forward-thinking approach to international and domestic marketing as a combined discipline has really taken the label to the next level, and I’m so thankful to have him growing into this new role as we look into the years ahead.”

Armitage began his career as a sync assistant at London’s Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) in 2008. Before joining Astralwerks, Armitage was an international marketing manager for PM: AM Recordings.