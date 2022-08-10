Steven Rowen Promoted to SVP and Head of International Marketing for Island Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Steven Rowen has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP), Head of International Marketing at Island Records.

Rowen will lead global marketing strategies across the Island roster, including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, The Killers, Lauren Spencer Smith, and more. Based in New York, he will report directly to Mike Alexander, General Manager (GM) of Island.

“Steven is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced executives in the global marketing field,” said Alexander. “His creativity and strategy have been at the forefront of Island’s biggest breakthrough stories over the last decade. We are confident he will continue to make enormous strides as Island moves into its next historic chapter.

Rowen began his career in music at Universal Music Group (UMG) in 2008 as a Coordinator in the Artist Develop­ment Department of the former Island Def Jam Music Group (IDJ). He joined the International Department in 2012 and was eventually promoted to Vice President, International Marketing.

Working across three label groups with Island, Def Jam, and Republic Records, Rowen spearheaded global campaigns for Post Malone, The Killers, Pusha T, Bon Jovi, and more. In 2021, he officially started working solely for Island as Head of International Marketing.