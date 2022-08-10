Reeperbahn Festival Appoints New Management Among Restructure

HAMBURG, GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – Reeperbahn Festival, which began as a club festival in 2006, has grown into one of the top venues for emerging musicians and is a renowned music industry conference for fans, artists, industry professionals, and the media.

Reeperbahn stated earlier this year that it will combine its September event with its digital activities under the newly formed Hamburg-based firm RBX GmbH.

Reeperbahn Festival and Inferno Events formerly developed and operated business sectors, but the new firm, RBX, founded earlier this year, unites them into one body.

Long-time workers Ramona Kappmeyer and Johannes Vincent are being elevated to Chief Operating Officers (COO), alongside co-founder Alexander Schulz, who will lead RBX as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kappmeyer will be in charge of both the marketing and distribution division as well as the administrative finance department. Vincent will be in charge of the production and program operational tasks. Both answer to Alexander Schulz and have power of attorney.

Although co-founder Detlef Schwarte is no longer the Managing Director, he will act as an outside senior adviser for conference sessions. The German federal government will continue to support the reorganised activities.