Allison Hamamura Named VP of A&R And GM Of ONErpm’s Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music distributor ONErpm announced the hire of veteran entertainment executive Allison Hamamura as vice president of A&R and general manager of the company’s Los Angeles office.

In her new role, Hamamura will oversee ONErpm’s operations in Los Angeles and will look to develop new business while supporting the expansion of ONErpm’s artist services. Hamamura will report directly to ONErpm’s Founder and CEO Emmanuel Zunz.

Before joining ONErpm, Hamamura most recently served as general manager of Anthem Entertainment, where she oversaw recorded music and publishing for Bluestone, Timbaland’s joint venture with Anthem Entertainment.

Her resume also includes roles at Hollywood Records, where she spent a decade, including stints as VP of A&R, working with superstar artists such as Grace Potter, Jesse McCartney, and Raven-Symone. Hamamura was also General Manager at Mercury Records where she worked with Morrissey, Hanson, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and Chuck D.

“ONErpm is poised for continued growth, and I look forward to leading the team in Los Angeles,” Hamamura says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an innovative company leading change in the industry and to focus on working alongside creators to develop their careers.”

“Allison is a talented and experienced executive with the entrepreneurial skills and creative vision needed to lead our team in Los Angeles,” ONErpm CEO Emmanuel Zunz states. “We are thrilled to welcome her to ONErpm.”

ONErpm also announced the promotion of Joseph Adulaimi to the role of VP of A&R. Adulaimi’s most recent signings include Chri$tian Gate$, Elohim, Johan Lenox, Lion Babe, PLVTINUM, and Smallpools.