Report: Vince McMahon’s Mystery $5 Million Went To The Donald Trump Foundation

STAMFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — New details have come to light about the $5 million in previously unrecorded payments by former World Wrestling Entertainment President and CEO Vince McMahon with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the money went to Donald Trump’s charity foundation between 2007 and 2009.

The payments came to light amid WWE’s internal investigation into $15 million in payments McMahon made to women allegedly to quell sexual misconduct claims against him. The payments were previously undisclosed to investors, causing the WWE to restate earnings from past years and delay their most recent quarterly earnings report.

The Journal reported that the $5 million represented charitable donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation and were given during a period where Trump appeared on televised WWE matches.

The Foundation came under scrutiny during Trump’s presidency and was dissolved after investigators discovered various ethical and legal violations, including failure to register in New York, self-dealing and illegal campaign contributions.

In 2019, Trump admitted to using the Foundation’s to fund business and political expenses and agreed to pay $2 million in restitution.

Former WWE executive Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon’s wife, served in Trump’s Cabinet as the head of the Small Business Administration.