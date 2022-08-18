Enigmatic Recording Artist Q Lazzarus Dead At 62

NEPTUNE, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Diane Luckey, the enigmatic recording artist better known as Q Lazzarus, died on July 19th. She was 62.

Luckey’s passing was reported by the Asbury Press, who said she died after a short illness but did not provide additional details about a cause of death.

Luckey is best known for her 1988 song “Goodbye Horses”, which was featured in a scene in director Jonne Demme’s 1991 classic thriller The Silence of the Lambs.

Luckey, as Q Lazzarus and her band The Resurrection, began recording in the 1980s while Luckey worked as a cab driver in New York City.

It was while driving a cab that she met Demme and played a demo tape for him. Demme later included “Candle Goes Away” in his 1986 film Something Wild. Five years later, he used “Goodbye Horses” in The Silence of the Lambs, cementing its position as a cult classic.

Since then, the track has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and been covered by numerous artists, including Bloc Party, Psyche, Fan Death, Delta Mirror, and Crosses, the side project featuring Chino Moreno, Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, and bassist Chuck Doom.

Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection dissolved in 1996 and Luckey dropped out of the public eye afterward. Stereogum reported in 2018 that a fan claimed to have located Luckey, stating that she had been working as a bus driver in Staten Island.