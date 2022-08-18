Big Ten Conference Signs Major Media Rights Deal

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it has struck distribution agreements with multiple broadcasters, including CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Starting in the fall of 2023, Big Ten Conference football will be broadcast on multiple platforms, starting with Fox at Noon ET, followed by CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC in Prime Time.

CBS, FOX and NBC will combine efforts to televise the seven Big Ten Football Championship Games during the term. The financial terms for the agreement were not disclosed but ESPN reported the valuation at $7 billion.

The media rights agreements will begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season and with the addition of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) in August 2024, will reach its broadest audience to date, including the top three media markets in the country in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

“The Big Ten has been a valued partner for more than three decades and we are thrilled to expand that relationship by adding Big Ten football to our portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “The combination of CBS Sports’ proven record in elevating college conferences to new heights, our standard of excellence and the strength and reach of Paramount Global’s linear and digital platforms, will create a powerful showcase for the Big Ten and its student-athletes. Together with Kevin Warren and the team at the Big Ten, we look forward to growing the conference to the highest of levels, reaching the widest audience.”

Games will also be carried on digital media, including the Big Ten Network (BTN) and FS1, as well as Peacock, NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which will deliver exclusive Big Ten games each season, including eight regular-season football games will appear on the platform along with as many as 47 regular-season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 non-conference) and 30 regular-season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 non-conference).