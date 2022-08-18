The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen fronts the band The Pretty Reckless. Listen to how she quit “Gossip Girl” to become the lead singer and songwriter of an act that has charted five number one Mainstream Rock tracks.

