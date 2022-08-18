Grammy-Nominated Writer, Producer, Composer and Trombonist Nick Lee Signs Deal With Reservoir

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has announced a new publishing deal with Grammy-nominated writer and producer Nick Lee for all future works.

A Los Angeles native, Lee is a songwriter, producer, composer, and trombonist. He studied classical and jazz trombone at the Julliard School in New York before moving to LA to pursue music production.

Lee found success co-producing Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s multi-platinum hit “Industry Baby.” He has also collaborated with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Mustard, Vince Staples, and Dillon Francis, among others.

In addition, Lee also scores for TV and film, composing for shows such as NBC’s Grand Crew and Fox’s Welcome to Flatch. It was recently announced that Lee would also be the co-composer of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun.

Lee said: “I’m so grateful and excited to partner with Reservoir. James and Donna [Caseine, Reservoir EVP, Global creative director] are both amazing people and creatives, and I’m so glad to have them in my corner. The Reservoir team is extremely supportive with the best ethos, and I’m looking forward to what the future brings us!”