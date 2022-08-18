Musically Fed To Be Featured at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life – Music Feeds the Soul, They Feed the Hungry

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed will be at two upcoming festivals – Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life in Louisville to rescue unused artist and staff catering to provide much-needed meals to the Louisville area.

The Phoenix-based non-profit mobilizes the music industry in the fight against hunger by working with artists, promoters, management, and venues to donate unused backstage meals and VIP and artist catering to community organizations that feed veterans and people facing homelessness and food insecurity nationwide.

Bourbon & Beyond will return to the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville from September 15-18. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents pulled out all the stops to create a one-of-a-kind weekend. The fest will feature four days of talent, including headlining performances from Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton, and The Doobie Brothers, plus many more rock, Americana, bluegrass, blues, and alternative rock artists. The World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival will also feature a variety of unique bourbon and culinary experiences from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in person.

Louder Than Life returns to its home at the Highland Festival Grounds on September 22-25. The festival’s massive list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS, with additional performances from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Evanescence, Yungblud, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless and many more.

Founded in 2016, Musically Fed identifies the opportunities, gathers the resources, and coordinates all aspects of food handling, transport, and distribution, making it easy for promoters and performers to leave each city they visit with a lasting positive impact. When COVID-19 shut down the live music and event economy in 2020, Musically Fed created drive-thru distribution events in eight major cities that provided more than 135,000 meals for struggling gig workers and their families.

“I started Musically Fed in honor of my late husband, a proud Vietnam veteran,” says founder/director Maria Brunner. “Because I’ve worked in the music industry for the past 30 years, I decided to create a viable program that would re-purpose unused backstage catering from concerts and festivals. We’ve provided over 400,000 meals to people in need across America, and our growth has been miraculous.”

In a nation where nearly 40% of the food supply is wasted yearly, no man, woman, or child should ever go hungry.

“We look forward to sharing our vision with everyone at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life and encouraging fans to get involved in addressing food insecurity and sustainability in their communities.”