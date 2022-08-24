SXSW Sydney Appoints Claire Collins as Head of Music

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Claire Collins has been named head of music for SXSW Sydney. In her new role, she will be responsible for the vision, programming, and execution of SXSW Sydney – a week-long event that hits Australia for the first time in 2023.

Collins will work across the music festival and industry content within the SXSW program, which runs across a conference, expo, activations, and networking events. Collins brings a wealth of experience across artist management, publicity, events, and legal.

At Bossy Music, Collins has worked with a long list of artists who’ve gone on to international success, from Flume to Billie Eilish and many others, and managed national publicity for the Laneway Festival for 15 years.

As an artist manager, she launched and guided the careers of D.D Dumbo, winner of the J Award for Australian album of the year; ARIA Award winners Art vs. Science; and multiple Queensland Music Awards winner Sycco, among others.

SXSW Sydney will be the official Asia Pacific leg of SXSW, which has been held each March in Austin, TX, since 1987 and has welcomed speakers and artists including former POTUS Barack Obama, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl, Steven Spielberg, and late funk master Prince.

Announced in late June, the industry gathering and live music array will take place October 15-22, 2023, in Australia’s most populous city, the first time SXSW has stepped outside the US.

The Sydney event is a collaboration between TEG and the NSW Government’s events and tourism arm, Destination NSW. It is led by veteran music industry professional Colin Daniels, named managing director of SXSW Sydney.