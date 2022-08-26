Autopsy Report Confirms Naomi Judd’s Cause Of Death

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press on Friday confirmed statements from family members that the late country music legend Naomi Judd took her own life with a gun.

Judd, who was 76 at the time of her passing, died on April 30th at her home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

According to the AP, the autopsy report, which was released into the public record in Tennessee, revealed that Judd also had several prescription drugs that are used to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder in her system at the time of her death.

A statement from the Judd family released on Friday said: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

Earlier this month, Judd’s family went to court to block the release of documents related to her death, including video and audio recordings that the family claimed would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” if they came to public light.

Tennessee law generally considers law enforcement records to be public information but allows exemptions during ongoing police investigations.

The family has asked for privacy during their time of grief and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.