The Weeknd Tearfully Apologizes To Fans As He Cancels Los Angeles Show Due to Losing His Voice

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Only a few songs into the second song of his two sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday night (September 3), The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) lost his voice and pulled the plug on the show.

The Canadian-born global superstar was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” (the opening song) before he stopped and then came out onstage to tell the crowd:

“I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

The visibly upset superstar then stood on the stage while the crowd cheered (and some ignorant fans booed) before adding, “You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

Shortly after he left the stage, he followed with a Twitter post, writing, “My voice went out during the first song, and I’m devastated. Felt it go, and my heart dropped.” He then promised again to come back with a new date.

The singer, songwriter, actor, and producer was initially scheduled to hit the road in January 2022 after postponing his 2020 tour into 2021 and then waiting again because of the pandemic. However, due to fan demand, he pulled the 2022 arena tour instead in favor of a stadium run.

For fans of the renowned singer, The Idol, a series he is developing, co-writing, and starring in for HBO, is on the horizon. The six-episode series follows a young pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who falls for a cult leader, played by Tesfaye.

The stadium tour, at times, seemed cursed from the beginning. The opening date in his hometown of Toronto (July 8) had to be postponed because of a wireless network outage. However, the 18-date tour had rolled on without issue until Los Angeles. He had two remaining dates on his North American leg, with stops in Toronto on September 22 and 23.

The tour will move on through Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.