Kodak Black Banned From Performing at Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Due to Lateness

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – Kodak Black has something to say after organizers banned him from performing at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival after he showed up late for his performance.

On Saturday (September 3), Black hopped on his Instagram and posted a video of himself blasting 2022 Made In America festival organizers for obstructing him from performing since he appeared late. The South Florida rapper was booked to perform at 6:45 pm EST on the Liberty Stage.

“Aye, Made In America, man, I don’t have the foggiest idea what’s happening. This is the very first show a nigga lil late as well, and a nigga can’t perform. No cash, no part of that shit, he said. Jay-Z, whoever running this shit. Roc Nation, Live Nation, whatever the fuck. You all improve. This the first show a nigga a lil few minutes late to, and bitch what in the world?”

Black posted another message on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

Made In America 2022 went all out. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creatorfeatured, with performances byLil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID.

According to Black, event staff should have allowed him to play despite his late arrival. He claimed organizers were happy to cancel his set because he was not paid in advance to perform.

“They don’t care about fitting the artist on stage to accommodate the fans!!! First show ever that don’t sent a n*gga the half front end deposit!!! That’s why they don’t care to make the show go on!!! I pulled up tho,” he stated before adding, “F*ck em’ and f*ck dat tour too!”