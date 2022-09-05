Renowned Battle Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed In Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (CelebrityAccess) – Battle rap legend Pat Stay, 36, has died following a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada. CBC News reports Stay was fatally stabbed in downtown Halifax early Sunday (September 4). Stay’s brother confirmed the rapper’s death to CBC.

Police received a call about someone being armed with a weapon around the 1600 block of Lower Water Street. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement found Stay with multiple stab wounds. The Nova Scotia native was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod did not have any information about what led up to the stabbing or whether there were any witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

Female batter rapper Bonnie Godiva was a friend of Stay’s and is heartbroken at the news of his passing. “He was one of the best and kind-hearted people in battle rap-EVER. Even during our last conversation yesterday, Pat was always trying to mediate drama and bring laughs to the community. We will all honestly miss him and the individual inspiration he’s given to millions of us.”

Shortly after the news of his passing was announced, several people in the hip-hop community took to social media to mourn Stay’s death. The Alchemist and R.A. The Rugged Man also paid tribute.

“‘I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on. Rest in peace, Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If you know me, u know I always thought he was the best. I’m hurt,” Alchemist wrote.

In another tweet, R.A. The Rugged Man calledStay “a very cool person and a family man.”

Stay had a large social media following and put out a new track two days ago that has already amassed more than 50,000 views on YouTube. The video even includes a brief quote from Canadian rapper Drake.

“Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best,” he said in the video. He even paid tribute to the fallen rapper on Sunday (September 4) via social media.

“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss @patstay_902 one of my fav rappers ever,” he wrote while sharing a photo of Stay in action at his OVO and “Blackout 5″ battle rap event.