Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Paul McCartney, and More Play Tribute Concert for Taylor Hawkins – Six Hours of Drums, Emotions, Drums, and More Drums

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – It was a “Who’s Who” of the music industry that gathered at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday (September 3) to pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (the second is in Los Angeles later this month) delivered on family, drums, and emotions – for 50 songs and six hours.

The Foo Fighters emerged, and as Dave Grohl stepped up to say he promised a “gigantic f*cking night for a gigantic f*cking person,” the capacity crowd of 75,000 roared with applause as “Taylor! Taylor!” chants filled the stadium.

That same capacity crowd witnessed some of the biggest names in music like Paul McCartney, members of Queen, Wolfgang Van Halen, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. The tear-jerking performance of Taylor’s son Shane pounding the skins with the Foo Fighters on “My Hero.”

Forever the consummate professional, Grohl was front and center as the master of ceremonies, frequently having to compose himself while switching instruments from drums, guitars, bass, and the mic.

For the encore, Grohl sat alone and sang “Everlong,” seeming to forget 75,000 people were singing along. In his heart, he was singing to only one … his brother, Taylor Hawkins.

