Argentinian Singer-Songwriter Nathy Peluso Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency WME announced the singing of Argentinian singer, songwriter, and recording artist Nathy Peluso for representation in all areas of her career.

After debuting at Central Park SummerStage during the Latin Alternative Music Conference, has appeared at high profile festivals such as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.

As well, she has accumulated more than 1.5 billion global streams with her distinctive mix of hip-hop, pop, soul, Latin and her debut album Calambre picked up the Grammy for best alternative album in 2021.

Peluso continues to be represented and managed by Florencia Juri at Line of Blue. She also continues to work with public relations services from veteran publicists Jordan Frazes of FRAZES CREATIVE pr partnerships agency and long-time Latin specialist Paul Dryden.

