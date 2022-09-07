Kirby Smith Joins Riser House Entertainment As Director of A&R and Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment company Riser House Entertainment announced the hire of Kirby Smith for the role of Director of A&R and Publishing.

“I could not be more excited to join the team at Riser House,” Smith said in a press statement announcing her new role. “Jennifer Johnson and Brandon Perdue have done an incredible job growing and developing the publishing and label roster, and I am very grateful to have the opportunity to learn from them. Riser House is a place of great people and great talent. I am looking forward to representing such an amazing group of both songwriters and artists.”

Smith joins Riser House from WinSongs Music, where she served as creative director, focusing on their roster and developing new talent. At WinSongs, she played a key role in signing songwriter Emily Shackleton.

Prior to WinSongs, Smith held a creative management role at Dallas Davidson’s Play It Again Music Group.

“Adding Kirby to our team was the definition of a no-brainer,” adds Riser House Entertainment SVP of A&R + Publishing Brandon Perdue. “We’ve collaborated on several things over the past few years, and her reputation around town is impeccable. In her short time here, Kirby has already proven to be an incredible champion for our creatives, and I know she will be a massive part of our continued growth over the next few years.”