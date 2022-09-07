Placebo Announces Postponement of North American Tour 48 Hours Before Set to Start

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Placebo postponed their entire North American tour just two days before scheduled to begin, citing “visa and logistical issues.”

The British rock band was due to launch the tour in Canada at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Sunday (September 4) before heading to the US.

The 10-date run would have been the group’s first US tour in eight years. It was scheduled to conclude with a two-night stand at Brooklyn Steel in New York from September 18-19.

“We are devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour… This is due to unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control,” says a statement published on the band’s social media channels.

“We are so disappointed and frustrated and so sorry to let our US fans down after waiting patiently for us to come and play for you. We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible, and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon. Please hang onto your tickets which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”